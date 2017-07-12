JOBS: Iconic Offaly company are hiring in Tullamore

An iconic company in Offaly are hiring for the full-time position of Maintenance Department Store Person. Carroll Cuisine is an instantly recognisable brand, having been emblazoned on Offaly GAA jerseys for decades.

The primary function of this role is to provide Maintenance Department Personnel with parts and components required for repair and maintenance of production equipment during planned shutdowns, lease with current and outsource alternative suppliers.

Key duties and responsibilities include:

- Monitor and maintain stock accuracy in line within agreed targets.

- Maintain records and develop / issue weekly reports to Management

- Ensure that parts and components are available and ready for maintenance personnel prior maintenance shutdowns

- Ordering Spare Parts on time and ensuring timely deliveries

- Maintaining excellent relations with suppliers

- Reporting of detailed current stock levels and estimates to Management

- Update stock system with new items/prices

- Ensure that Maintenance stores are kept to the High Housekeeping Standard at all times

- Outsourcing existing maintenance components from new suppliers

- Participate in continuous improvement, implementing procedures to improve quality and effectiveness.

The Ideal Candidate will have:

- Ability to identify various engineering materials and machine components

- Proven problem-solving skills

- Good working knowledge of statistics

- Interpreting Engineering drawings

- Highly proficient in the use of MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint

- Strong planning and organisational skills

- High attention to detail in all aspects of the role

- Ability to follow investigations right through to closure

- Strong work ethic with willingness to take full ownership of the role

- Ability to work well in a team

- Good communication skills

- Excellent spoken and written English

- Inventory control experience

- Ability to manage large quantities of various spare parts

- Able to work on own initiative and be flexible to meet a variety of challenges

Previous Plant Maintenance experience will be an advantage.

To apply or for more information, click here to view the full job ad.

