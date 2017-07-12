JOBS: Forklift operator wanted in Offaly

A Forklift operator is required in Offaly. Allpro recruitment have advertised the position and say that previous warehouse experience would be an advantage.

The ideal candidate will have:

- Forklift ticket

- Safe pass and manual handling

- References

