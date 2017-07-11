JOBS: Software Engineeer sought in Offaly

An Embedded Software Engineer is required by CareerWise Recruitment for their Midlands based company. If you have knowledge of programming and debugging on 8/16/32-bit microcontrollers and ability to program proficiently in C then this is the position for you.

THE ROLE:

* Work as part of the embedded software team, developing high quality, robust and efficient code which meets the required specification.

* Work on all aspects of the Software Development Cycle, from requirements and functional specifications, through design documentation and implementation, to test plans and testing/commissioning activities.

* Can read and understand device documentation and protocol specifications in order to be able to program, configure and interface with third party devices.

* Follow work instructions to implement the planned solution whilst keeping an open mind to alternative solutions.

* Comply with all company software quality processes.

* Participate in and contribute to routine software design reviews, peer code reviews and software acceptance test activities as and when required to produce quality.

* Review and agree project time-scales with the Embedded Systems Software Manager.

* Work diligently and professionally to deliver the agreed work products to specification on time.

* Review and respond in a timely manner to issues raised by customers and staff.

* Work with members of the software management team to improve and promote the software development processes.

* Develop and maintain a thorough understanding of current and future technologies relevant to the company’s products and markets – from overall architecture to low-level technical details.

REQUIREMENTS:

* Qualifications: 2.2 or better Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in embedded systems, electronic engineering, or similar field.

* Knowledge of programming and debugging on 8/16/32-bit microcontrollers. Ability to program proficiently in C and to understand assembly language.

* Any exposure to or experience of any of the following would be an advantage: working with mobile 2G/3G/4G/LTE communication systems, TCP/IP, GPS, RFID, CAN, RS232, SPI, I2C, programming in C++ or C#, developing for Windows Desktop, embedded PCs, Windows Embedded/Compact, embedded Linux, real time operating systems, CCTV camera systems, systems integration

For more information, call Louise Mulligan on 094 900 3979 or email: lmulligan@careerwise.ie.

For more details on the role and how to apply, click here.