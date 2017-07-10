JOBS: Popular pharmacy chain hiring in Offaly

Ryan's Pharmacy are hiring an over the counter (OTC) assistant for their Rhode store.

Ryan's operate pharmacies throughout Offaly and surrounding areas, including in Edenderry, Rhode, Daingean and Derrinturn.

Pharmacy experience is not necessary but initiative and a willingness to learn are essential.

This is a full time position starting in August.

If you are interested in applying for the job, you can forward your CV to:

The HR Manager

Pharmacy O'Riain Ltd

River Court

Rathangan

Co. Kildare