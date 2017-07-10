JOBS: Centra are hiring in a busy Offaly store

Centra in Edenderry are looking for experienced deli staff to join their growing team at their store on the Dublin Road.

"We are a family owned company operating a convenience store, delicatessen and filling station as part of an extensive commercial development," the job ad reads.

The store is centrally located in Edenderry with Lucan, Mullingar, Naas and Tullamore within 30 minutes’ drive.

The requirements and specifications for the job are:

• Previous experience essential

• Full-time and permanent positions available

• Excellent pay rates

For further info or to arrange an interview, call (046) 973 1183 or email mangansedenderry@gmail.com.

