JOBS: Construction contractor are looking to hire someone in Offaly

Elk Recruitment are looking to fill the position of Contracts Manager at a leading construction Main Contractors in the county.

This position will suit an individual looking to progress his/her career with a company going from strength to strength and the salary is €50k to €65k.

Although this is a contracts management position and managing the internal supply chain is vitally important and imperative, this position will not suit a CM that is used to sitting behind a desk, this position will suit a proactive individual that can manage the supply chain effectively by being actively involved in every aspect of it, from project conception to handover.

Ideal candidates must have the following attributes but not limited to:

6+ years general contracting experience on multi million euro civil projects.

BSc in construction related discipline

Ability to read and interpret drawings

Estimation

Business development

Commercially/contractually capable

Planning/scheduling

Budget control

Advanced project reporting

Supply chain management

Quality/H&S management

