JOBS: Construction contractor are looking to hire someone in Offaly

Elk Recruitment are looking to fill the position of Contracts Manager at a leading construction Main Contractors in the county.
This position will suit an individual looking to progress his/her career with a company going from strength to strength and the salary is €50k to €65k.
Although this is a contracts management position and managing the internal supply chain is vitally important and imperative, this position will not suit a CM that is used to sitting behind a desk, this position will suit a proactive individual that can manage the supply chain effectively by being actively involved in every aspect of it, from project conception to handover.
Ideal candidates must have the following attributes but not limited to:
6+ years general contracting experience on multi million euro civil projects.
BSc in construction related discipline
Ability to read and interpret drawings
Estimation
Business development
Commercially/contractually capable
Planning/scheduling
Budget control
Advanced project reporting
Supply chain management
Quality/H&S management
