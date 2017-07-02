Report: Combined heat and power facility to be built in North Offaly

The Farmers Journal is reporting that plans are in train to construct a combined heat and power facility is north Offaly which will have a considerable demand for straw.

According to the report, the plant will process raw biomass sources into a refined solid biofuel for commercial and domestic use while also producing electricity. The report also states that at least 60,000 tonnes of straw will be required from the 2018 harvest in order to begin operations in 2019.

The report adds that a series of meetings will be run throughout July in relation to the proposed plant.

To read the full report from the Farmers Journal, click here