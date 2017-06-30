JOBS: Care Assistants needed in Offaly

Irish HomeCare are seeking to hire a number of Care Assistants for the Birr are of Co. Offaly

"If your instinct is to help this could be your calling. This important and fulfilling work involves providing personal, non-medical care and assistance to HSE clients in their own homes," they stated.

Patience, kindness, empathy and a natural caring attitude are required for these roles, as is fluent English, evening availability, and a commitment to professional development.

A flexible platform will be provided for you to work towards your globally recognised Level 5 Healthcare qualification. Upon completion of training, there are progression opportunities throughout the company.

The rare of pay is described as 'competitive' with an optional 'Earn as you Learn' scheme.

Irish HomeCare is one of Ireland's largest Home Care service providers. It is a family owned and family run service promoting independent living in the community.

They'd love to hear from you! Call 0818 776 361 or for more information on the position and application options, click here.

