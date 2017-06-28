Five jobs available in Offaly today

Are you looking for a job or a change of job in Offaly? Here are five jobs available in the county today.

Business Manager SME Business - County Offaly

€25,000 - €30,000 a year - Permanent

An SME seeking a Business Manager with responsibility for all aspects of the Business. The Business is an ecommerce and retail distributor based in Offaly. €25 - €30k per year doe plus company car and phone etc. For more details on this position click here

Production Line Operatives - Edenderry

Connect Recruitment are currently looking for Production Line operatives for work in the Edenderry, Co. Offaly area. The candidates will be required to work shift work. Previous experience would be a bonus but it is not essential. Immediate start with long term work. For more details on this position click here

Buyer - Integra LifeSciences Tullamore

Responsibilities: To build strong supplier relationships and implement supply agreements, and to participate on cross functional teams on NPI projects. To ensure materials are purchased in line with MPS requirements and stock is optimised to meet requirements. For more details on this job click here

Electrican - CTS Group - Tullamore

Permanent. Trade Card, Safepass and Manual handling required for immediate start for 4 month contract. For more details on this job click here

Accounts Assistant - Hotel - Tullamore

A well established Hotel based in the Midlands is seeking to appoint an Accounts Assistant, reporting to the Financial Controller. The successful candidate will be responsible for a variety of duties in contributing to the smooth and efficient running of the Finance Department. For more details on this job click here