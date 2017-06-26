JOBS: Electronics company hiring operations manager in Offaly

An established Electronics company are looking to hire a new Operations Manager for their small but thriving enterprise in Ofaly.

CareerWise Recruitment is looking to fill the position described as an exciting opportunity to supply local and international markets.

This is a new position and requires a commercially savvy operations executive to take full P&L responsibility for the operational activities at the company’s production and software development site.

The Role:

* Day-to-day effective management of operations, ensuring products are produced in a timely and cost effective manner.

* Agree P&L targets and monitor actual performance against targets, taking appropriate and timely corrective action where negative trends begin to emerge.

* Promote & Engage lean manufacture

* Ensure awareness and achievement of all regulatory and compliance requirements

Requirements:

* At least 5 years operations experience, preferably within the electronics or automotive sectors.

* Degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering or equivalent.

* Excellent presentation and communication skills are required.

For more information on applying for the role, you can contact Joe Robbins on 061 364990 or email: jrobbins@careerwise.ie.

