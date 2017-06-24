JOBS: The Offaly Centre for Independent living is hiring!

The Offaly Centre for Independent Living is currently seeking to recruit a 'Person in Charge' at their Residential Respite Centre based at Clochán House, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

This is a rewarding and exciting opportunity for an energetic, motivated, organised and caring individual. At Clochán House, their service follows the ethos and philosophy of Independent living. They say their commitment is focused on delivering a social care model of care which focuses on empowering and enabling people with disabilities to achieve independent living, equal participation and inclusion in mainstream society.

Duties of the Person in Charge (PIC) will include but not limited to:

- To ensure that the Centre is at all times in compliance with all regulations as set out within the Health Act 2007 and the standards set by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) and all other relevant regulatory bodies

- Manage the duties of the healthcare team (PA’s, Nurse on duty)

- Provide a highest level of professional leadership, support and guidance

- Plan and guide normal daily activities within the Residential Centre in order to provide maximum support and enjoyment for all residents

- Implement and assess quality management programs

- Ensure that effective safety and risk management procedures comply with best practice and statutory obligations

- Ad-hoc duties as required

Essential Qualifications and Skills:

- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a management or supervisory role in the area of health or social care

- An appropriate qualification in Nursing, Health or Social Care Management

- Experience in working in the disability sector

- A caring, empathetic disposition is essential

- Have an understanding and an ability to empower and enable people with disabilities to achieve independent Living is essential

- Have the clinical, managerial and administrative capacity to properly discharge the functions of the role

- Working knowledge of National Standards for Residential Services for Children and Adults with Disabilities Jan 2013 HIQA, the National Standards for safer better Healthcare (HIQA) Health Act 2007, Disability Act 2005

- Excellent communication, management and leadership skills

- Excellent verbal and written communication and be able to demonstrate a high level of attention to detail

- Ability to promote a team environment

- Full clean drivers licence

Desirable Qualifications and skill:

- Qualification in health care management

- Knowledge and understanding of independent living Philosophy

- Demonstrate evidence of continuing professional development at the appropriate level

Applicants are invited to submit their up-to date CV together with a covering letter to Laura Barry, HR Manager, no later than Friday, June 30, 2017. Proposed Interview date(s): July 13 & 14, 2017.

Offaly Centre for Independent Living is an Equal Opportunities Employer

