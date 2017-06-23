JOBS: Waterways Ireland are hiring in Offaly

Waterways Ireland are hiring for a senior position in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

They are looking for a Head of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, a permanent position on their management team.

The successful applicant will be working in Technical Services and will be responsible for managing the activities of the Mechanical and Electrical M&E section.

You will lead and manage the delivery of the M&E capital investment programme. The Head of M&E is a senior management role and the role holder will work closely with the Director of Technical Services to ensure the delivery of corporate and business objectives.

Closing Date: Monday, July 10, 2017

For job information and application pack, click here.