Looking for a new job? Here are five available in Offaly today

Sales Representative

Central Project Ltd - Tullamore, County Offaly

A leading company in the Midlands for Solar, PV and home heating solutions. We currently have an opportunity for fully experienced sales people to join a rapidly growing team. All leads supplied and qualified - no cold calling.

Chefs of all Grades

Birr, County Offaly

Now accepting applications for Chefs of all grades to join our team in one of the top midland restaurants. 6 months + experience working as a Chef in a high volume fast paced kitchen environment Professional qualifications preferred but not essential Excellent knowledge of HACCP systems

Retail Associate/Merchadiser

DCK Group - Edenderry, County Offaly

Part-time: Due to expansion, DCK Group are recruiting for a retail associate to deliver excellent product presentation and visual merchandising standards within a Jewellery concession.

Full-time Permanent Retail Assistants

Supermac's, Moneygall, County Offaly

Full-Time Permanent Retail Assistants for the Spar brand. All roles will involve serving customers in a friendly and efficient manner providing an exceptional standard of customer care. Experience is necessary for the Retail Assistants positions.

Kilcormac Development Association, Manager

Kilcormac Development Association Ltd. is a community based company providing vital community services to the entire community through the Community Services Programme. Our vision is to create a better quality of life for everyone in our community by contributing to economic and community stability and allowing everyone the same opportunity to access vital services.

