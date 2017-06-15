Five jobs available in Offaly today

If you are looking for a job, or a change of job, in Offaly today, here are five different positions available in the county today.

Production Line Supervisor

Carroll Cuisine - Tullamore, County Offaly

Carroll’s of Tullamore is a leading supplier of Finest Irish Hams, Poultry and Chilled Readymeals. We are Ireland’s fastest growing brand and were recently awarded a Best in Fresh Award for supply of Meat to the Retail Trade.

Requrements: Supervisory experience is essential for this role; Food production experience is essential for this role

For more details on this position, click here

Community, Education and Youth Worker

Offaly Local Development Company is currently seeking to recruit a Community, Education and Youth Worker. The successful applicant will have experience working with disadvantaged communities and marginalised individuals in a developmental capacity. A relevant 3rd level or Professional Qualification in related fields is desirable.

For more details on this position, click here

Store person

Condron Dismantlers - Tullamore

Computer skills needed for this job. Customer friendly and good communication skills.

For more details on this position, click here

Counter Staff

Apache Pizza Tullamore. - Tullamore, County Offaly. Part-time

Serving customers, managing money, cleaning duties, making packaging, answering the phone, taking phone orders and online orders, also customer queries.

For more details on this position, click here

I.T. Customer Services / Sales Support

NIS Limited. IT, Software & Telecoms, Sales, Sales support, Customer Service based in Tullamore

Some of the Requirements are 2+ years of customer support experience, Familiarity of the IT Sector beneficial, Experience using MS Office, Experience using CRM Systems

For more details on this position click here