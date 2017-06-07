Five jobs available in Offaly today

Part-time Bar Staff in Tullamore

Part-time Bar Staff with confident mature attitude required for a busy bar located in Tullamore. Ability to work both on own or in a team essential. Good communicative skills, adaptability and flexibility also required. Candidate must have 2-3 years relevant experience

Two Operations Team Members (Spirit Supply)– Tullamore

William Grant and Sons are looking for are looking for two Spirit Supply Team Members to safely and efficiently process all spirit supplied to spirit supply, in line with the scheduled requirements, maintaining traceability throughout the operation and maturation cycle whilst remaining compliant with all relevant legislation. Support other activities on the site in line with site strategy.

Music Teachers (Piano/Violin/Flute)

Part-time. Due to increased student numbers we are looking for qualified teachers in Piano, Violin and Flute to start in September 2017. An ability to teach 2 instruments would be an advantage, e.g. Piano and Violin.

Sales Consultant

Carphone Warehouse in Tullamore are now hiring a Sales Consultant. Includes helping customers with whatever they need, asking questions and taking them through products and services.

Part Time Meat Sales Assistant

Supervalu in Birr is currently recruiting for a Sales Assistant to work on the Meat counter in their busy Birr store

