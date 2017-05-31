Five jobs on offer today in Offaly

Fast Food Assistant Job Edenderry

Seeking a fast food Assistant to be a part of their ever expanding team. The right candidate for this job should enjoy working in a fast paced and customer facing environment. For more click here

Ground Workers/Pipelayers

With a large Civil Engineering Contractor. They are currently looking for highly experienced Ground Workers/Pipe Layers for work in the Tullamore area of County Offaly. For more click here

Security Engineer

€24,000 - €35,000 a year. Looking to recruit an experienced Field Installation & Service Engineer to join our technician team supporting our customers in and around the County Offaly, Laois and Westmeath areas. Not only will you install, maintain and service our range of fingerprint access control, CCTV and intruder alarm solutions but also DOC – our patented defibrillator. For more click here

Accountant/Office Manager



A 4* Hotel in County Offaly wishes to recruit an Accountant/Office Manager. The primary role of the Accountant/Office Manager is to manage the day-to-day operation of the Finance Department, managing a wide range of finance and accounting related tasks and taking responsibility for financial reporting, preparation and presentation of accurate monthly management accounts. For more click here

General Operative

Mossfield Organic Farm - Birr, County Offaly €24,000 - €28,000 a year - Permanent

This is an opportunity for someone to be fully trained into cheese making in a busy production facility. All training into the use of the processing technology, making and maturation of cheese and other dairy products will be provided on site. For more click here