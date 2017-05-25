Offaly businesses attend meeting on energy efficiency

Offaly businesses have been finding out about the latest ways to cut their energy costs at a special energy efficiency briefing held by competitive energy provider Energia.

The briefing, held with Tullamore Chamber, was designed to educate businesses about energy efficiency, allowing them to further reduce their energy costs. The purpose of this training is to help companies develop and implement their own energy management systems, helping them to cut their energy bills and CO2 emissions by up to 20%.

Businesses that attended included Killeshal Concrete, Lidl Ireland, Aidan Walsh Opticians, Doolan’s Pharmacy, Electric Candy Boutique and the Bridge House Hotel.

Lorraine Whyte, Energy Services Co-ordinator, Energia commented: “Energia has developed considerable expertise in the area of energy efficiency training. We have helped to boost many businesses’ competitiveness by giving them the knowledge and tools that help them save money by reducing their energy consumption.”

“There are also valuable environmental benefits - by reducing their usage by 10% or more, each company will significantly reduce their annual CO2emissions.”

“We also support businesses through innovative energy programmes like Energia’s ‘Cash for Kilowatts’ scheme that provides grant funding to companies for energy efficiency projects. It means that any of Energia’s business customers that are thinking of carrying out an energy efficiency project can apply for grant funding based on the amount of energy they save.

“As well as benefitting from the generous grants, businesses will also make very significant ongoing savings through the energy efficiency projects. For example:

· Lighting: LED and high efficiency lighting can typically reduce your lighting costs by up to 75%

· Heating: a new boiler or heating controls can save over 25% of your annual fuel costs

· Refrigeration: new systems can reduce your costs by up to 30%.”

Energia has a 26% market share of the Irish business electricity and gas market supplying the energy needs of almost 60,000 business customers. In addition to renewable assets, the company also operates a 750MW gas fired power station in north Dublin.

Energia has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork and Belfast.