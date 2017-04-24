Planning Permission granted for four storey commercial development in Tullamore
Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for a two, three and four storey commercial development in Tullamore.
It will be located in O'Neill Place, the car park off High Street in the centre of the town.
The development will include retail premises on the ground floor with upper level office space.
The works will include all associated car parking, bike racks and site works and services.
