Iconic media outlet looking to hire Advertising Sales Executive

If you are looking for a job in sales, the Leinster Express in Portlaoise could be looking for you.

To succeed in the role as an Advertising Sales Executive, which includes an attractive salary package, you will need to be energetic, personable, self motivated and be able to work as part of our current team.

The successful candidate will need to demonstrate excellent sales skills as well as strong organisational and administration skills. A full driving license is required.

You will join the busy sales team based at our new, purpose built offices right in the centre of Portlaoise.

The Leinster Express in part of the Iconic Newspaper Group, the largest independently owned newspaper group in Ireland. The Group has an unrivalled audience across both print and online.

To apply please e-mail you CV to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie