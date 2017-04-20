Figures show nearly 3,000 vacant dwellings in Offaly

Figures released today by the Central Statistics Office show that at the time of the Census in April 2016, there were 2,884 vacant dwellings in Offaly.

That number of vacant dwellings however was down from 3,620 in 2011. Of this, the number of holiday homes counted was at 244. The vacancy rate has dropped from 11.8% to 9.4%.

The figures from the CSO also show that Offaly’s housing stock fell to 30,740 in April 2016 from 30,750 in April 2011, a decrease of 0.03%. Offaly had 27,184 permanent occupied dwellings in April 2016, compared with 26,543 in April 2011. The rate of increase was 2.4%, which was considerably slower than the 2006-2011 rate of 12.8%.

At a State level, there were 1,697,665 permanent housing units occupied at the time of the census, an increase of 2.9% (48,257) since April 2011.

The CSO results show that a total of 2,003,645 houses and apartments in the State were enumerated in the 2016 Census. Of these, 1,697,665 were occupied by persons usually resident in the State. There were 183,312 vacant houses and apartments, while the census also counted 62,148 vacant holiday homes.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, explained “In recognition of the demand from users, and society in general, for a better understanding of housing in Ireland, the Central Statistics Office has prioritised the housing release as its first thematic report from Census 2016. We believe this report provides a clear picture of some of the main developments in the Irish housing landscape over the past five years, including new analysis of vacant properties, such as type of dwelling and distance to the nearest town.”

Today’s full report is available on the CSO website at www.cso.ie/en/census