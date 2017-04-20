Offaly County Council hiring Clerical Officers

Offaly County Council are currently recruiting Clerical Officers. Details of the positions and how to apply are on the Offaly County Council website and can be viewed by clicking here

Candidates need to have obtained at least a grade D (or a pass), in higher or ordinary level, in five subjects from the approved list of subjects in the Department of Education Established Leaving Certificate Examination or Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme or have passed an examination of at least equivalent standard.

Alternatively, candidates should have had at least two years previous service in a post of Clerical Officer, Clerk/Typist (Clerical Duties), Clerk/Typist (Typing and Clerical Duties) or Clerk/Typist under a local authority or health board in the State or have satisfactory relevant experience which encompasses demonstrable equivalent skills.

The closing date for applications is April 27.