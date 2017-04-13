Farm charity mounting world record bid at this year’s ‘Great Grass Event’

Farm charity, Combines4Charity will mount a world record bid at this year’s ‘Great Grass Event’, which takes place on a site near Trim on May 6 next.

To set the record, a fleet of forage harvesters will attempt to collect some 100 acres of grass, all within a 10 minutes timeframe. In parallel, organisers are hoping to attract an attendance of over 100 harvesters whose participation will help to raise funds that will be used by Combines4Charity to support children’s charity Barnardos, Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre and the NRH National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Supporting the FBD-sponsored event will be farm machinery distributor Farmhand, whose task it will be to carry out all mowing, tedding and raking of the 120-acres field ahead of the event.