Tullamore Dew signs on as Official Partner with Boston Red Sox

Tullamore DEW has been named the Official Irish whiskey of the Boston Red Sox.

The agreement includes the opening of a customized in-park bar for games and special events, serving signature Tullamore DEW drinks. The second largest Irish whiskey brand has take up residence in a brand new Right Field Grandstand bar in Fenway Park named Tully Tavern, which has been inspired by the look and feel of the legendary Irish whiskey distillery.

“We couldn’t think of a more perfect partner than the Boston Red Sox, whose fans are as loyal to the Sox as ours are to our whiskey,” commented Paige Parness, Senior Brand Manager at Tullamore DEW. “Tullamore DEW is thrilled to have Tully Tavern as a new Boston home base at Fenway Park, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.”

Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson remarked, “We are excited to welcome Tullamore DEW as our official Irish whiskey, and couldn’t be more pleased with the new Tully Tavern bar installed in right field."

Production of Tullamore DEW returned home to Tullamore in September, 2014 when the €35 million state of the art facility was opened just outside the town. The initial work at the facility took two years to complete on the 58 acre site with more construction work currently taking place.