 Offaly farmers urged to enter 4th annual Farmer of the Year Awards

Zurich Farm Insurance, in partnership with Farming Independent, are calling on farmers in Longford to make sure they’re in contention for the 4th annual national Farmer of the Year Awards by the entry deadline on Tuesday, April 18.

The Awards Ceremony, which will take place in Dublin’s Ballsbridge Hotel on Friday May 26th 2017, recognises excellence in the Irish farming industry and celebrates one of the most successful and important sectors within the Irish economy.

There are six categories available for entry, listed below, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award. A Grand Prix Award will also be presented to the overall Farmer of the Year for 2017. Each award winner will receive a prize of €2,500.

The Awards are free to enter and farmers can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Full details of categories and how to enter are available at www.farmeroftheyear.ie.

Commenting on this year’s Awards, Declan O’Halloran, Head of Sales & Agri Business for Zurich Insurance commented, “As one of the country’s leading providers of farm insurance, we are proud to continue as title sponsor of these prestigious awards, which are now an annual highlight in the farming calendar. The Farmer of the Year Awards showcase the dedication and innovation which has been witnessed in the farming community over the past few years, and celebrate the high achievers in the industry. We are delighted to be involved in recognising these successes and look forward to seeing this year’s Longford entries.”

