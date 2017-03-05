Agri Careers Fair launch for Fyffes Graduate Management Programme

Tropical fruit importer Fyffes is returning to the forthcoming Agri Careers Fair at Dublin's RDS on March 30 to launch its 2017 Graduate Management Programme.

Geared towards those pursuing a career in agriculture, horticulture, agribusiness, agri-technology, engineering or forestry, the Fyffes Graduate Management Programme will see selected students from across the country being offered a two-years work placement, which includes the chance to travel and gain first hand experience working on one of Fyffes banana, melon or pineapple farms in Central America.

From those who attended and registered their interest at the Agri Careers event last year, 10 graduates completed the interview process and were chosen for the programme. All are currently posted to the Americas where they are gaining an in-depth knowledge of the tropical fruit supply chain through their work on-the-ground in the region.

Further information at Fyffes LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fyffes/