Offaly company wins top honour at SFA National Small Business Awards

Tullamore company Simpli Baked has won one of the top awards at the Small Firms Association National Small Business Award. The company won the Food & Drink Award sponsored by Bord Bia.

Simpli Baked, which is situated in the Cloncollig industrial Estate, are the only bakery making tortilla and wraps in Ireland. Specialising in flavoured wheat tortilla and thin crust pizza bases, allows the company to grow customers abroad in addition to the Irish market.

Currently they serve customers in the UK, Ireland and the EU. In addition to making excellent tortilla, Simpli Baked have developed the skills to make gluten free tortilla. Their success is due to the customers they work with and their team of employees. The company works with large customers to meet and exceed their expectations in niche areas.

This is the thirteenth year of the SFA National Small Business Awards, which are organised by the Small Firms Association.

The seven category winners are:

· Manufacturing: VENTAC - Wicklow

· Food & Drink: Simpli Baked - Offaly

· Services: Dualtron - Dublin

· Outstanding Small Business (up to 5 employees): Sweetspot Sourcing - Kildare

· Innovator of the Year: Aalto Bio Reagents - Dublin

· Sustainable Energy: Killary Adventure Centre - Galway

· Small Business Exporter of the Year: Aalto Bio Reagents - Dublin

Ventac also won the Overall SFA National Small Business Award for 2017.

Speaking at the event, SFA Chair, Sue O’Neill said “With the right environment, companies like those in the room tonight will revitalise every corner of our island, put the Irish small business community on the map and build on the 636 jobs they have already created, delivering prosperity and quality of life to more and more people. Tonight it is a privilege to have 34 of the best small businesses from 13 counties in Ireland in this room. You are the future of Irish business. You have proven your commitment, drive and ambition and we are delighted to celebrate your achievements.”

Minister for Employment and Small Business, Pat Breen, TD who presented the Awards stated: "It has been a pleasure to meet and listen to so many vibrant and innovative small businesses. All the nominees and category winners have shown great drive and pride in their business. Looking at the fantastic success of past winners and nominees, the future is very bright for tonight’s contestants and the Irish business environment."