Tullamore choir hit high notes in Wales

The Sacred Heart School Senior Choir from Tullamore travelled to Wales last weekend to compete in the Youth Section of the North Wales Choral Festival.

Performing 'Irish Blessing' by Stopford, 'The Seal Lullaby' by Whitacre and 'It Don't Mean a Thing' by Mac Huff, the girls gave a stunning performance to claim first prize.

Competing against choirs from Wales and England the choir were directed by Regina McCarthy and accompanied by Loreta Mackelaite.

They now face into a busy schedule over the next few weeks. They will compete in the Sligo International Choral Festival later this month with a performance at the Tullamore Parish Carol Concert in early December.

Planning is already underway for a major concert entitled 'Choral Classics' which will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on December 11.

This will be an opportunity to hear both the Senior and Junior choirs from the school. Special guests on the night will be JigJam.

