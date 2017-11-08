Keith Barry to appear in Offaly on nationwide tour

Internationally acclaimed mentalist/hypnotist Keith Barry is bringing his brand new live show Magic Madhouse to Tullamore on his upcoming national tour.

Magic Madhouse will see Keith returning to his magic routes which will bring audiences on a rollercoaster ride of laughter and madness while promising a death defying finale to leave spectators at the edge of their seats.

In this brand new show, Keith will bring never seen before magic illusions to life while delivering his unique blend of comedy, magic, mentalism and hypnotism. This new show will put Keith firmly in charge as all around him descends into mayhem. Do you dare to come along?

Speaking on the tour announcement Keith said, "I’m very excited to hit the road with my new tour 'Magic Madhouse', it's been 15 years since I performed 'magic' in my shows. The Madhouse will culminate with my most dangerous and daring escape to date which I have called Fatality. I will be manacled and chained into a steel straightjacket with a glass box locked over my head and filled to the brim with water. Will you be there the night I fail to escape Fatality?"

Performing to over 1,000,000 people over his 15-year career to date, Keith has starred in over 40 international TV shows becoming a household name in the UK with his most recent being a huge hit in the UK with his primetime ITV1 show “You’re Back in the Room."

Keith has appeared many times on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “The Jimmy Kimmel” show, “The Conan O’Brien Show” along with having his own US TV series “Deception with Keith Barry” for the Discovery Channel.

Keith Barry's Magic Madhouse will hit the Tullamore Court Hotel on February 16, 2018.

Tickets are priced at €30 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Shows start at 8pm sharp.

For more information visit www.keithbarry.com.

