Tickets available across Offaly for local church's concert fundraiser

Tickets are available across Offaly for a memorable concert taking place at Rathcabbin Church in Tipperary, close to the border between both counties.

Our Lady Queen of Ireland of Country Gospel Choir will perform with James Kilbane on Saturday November 18 at 8pm. The concert is in support of parish development and fundraising for ongoing work, upkeep and parish needs in the Lorrha Dorrha parish.

This concert promises be meaningful, moving and yet entertaining through country music, with a strong emphasis on everyday family life and community through the unique powerful voice of singer James Kilbane. The event also ties with his latest album

“The Family Collection” and the upcoming year 2018 and “The World Meeting of Families.”

Many will recognise James Kilbane for his stint on RTE's You're A Star programme back in 2004 when he finished second behind Waterford man Chris Doran. Here's a reminder of the tense TV final announcement:

The concert at Rathcabbin Church with Kilbane will include many of his Country Gospel recordings including There is a place, Mama’s Roses, Because He Lives, The Richest Man, The Nazarene Song and so many more great songs.

Since 2004 and that appearance on You’re a Star, Kilbane has released a total of thirteen albums. He is now a multi

platinum selling artist and has become a well known voice on radio and television across Ireland with his easy mix music and Christian albums.

His music is today growing in countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, as well as America, the United Kingdom and

Canada.

To enjoy this Christian country event in Rathcabbin Church on Saturday November 18, tickets are available across the region from Mulrooney's Service Station at the ferry, Centra Store in Ferbane, Banagher Post Office, Mulrooney's in Birr, Parish

Committee or direct from Ollie at 087 4155985.

Church access for the concert will be from 7.30pm with the event starting at 8pm. Support from all churches and interested people will be greatly appreciated. This is event not to be missed.

