Offaly singer to headline hometown gig this weekend

Rising Edenderry singer-songwriter Shane Hynes tops of a 'Live Loud Music' gig this weekend in his hometown.

Shane, who hit the top of the iTunes charts with the release of his debut EP in July, is the headliner for the much anticipated gig at Finbarr Cullen's in the town on Friday night, October 27.

Joining Shane on the bill are Peco, Sinead McNally and Thermal And A Quarter.

Th gig kicks off at 9pm this coming Friday evening and tickets are €10.

You can find out more by searching 'Shane Hynes Music' or 'Live Loud Music' on Facebook.

