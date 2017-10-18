Viral Offaly star taking the charts by storm with new album

An Offaly pianist who went viral earlier this year is now taking the iTunes charts by storm with his new album.

Tullamore resident Paul Skelton released 'Goosebumps' today and it is already surging up the dance charts in both Ireland and the UK.

The album is piano versions of 90s trance music like, including the song that got him six million worldwide hits in May, Children by Robert Miles.

Paul was placed in front of an international audience in May after he posted a tribute video of himself playing the famous 90s dance anthem following the untimely death of Robert Miles.

The album has hit the top of the irish iTunes dance chart and looks set to be a major success.

The album is available to buy on iTunes by clicking here. Get more from Paul by searching 'Paul Skelton Music' on Facebook.

