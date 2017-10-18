WATCH: Offaly twins appear on RTE's 'Frock Finders'

A set of Offaly twins were on national television on Tuesday night as they appeared on popular RTE show, Frock Finders.

Dawn and Davinia Knight were on a mission to find matching dresses for Ladies Day at the Galway Races.

The 32-year-olds from Portarlington were in Gorey to search for their perfect Race Day dresses, telling the boutique owner that they wanted to be identical.

The sisters have become quite famous on the racecourses of Ireland for their twinning fashion, and have entered Ladies Day and Best Dressed Ladies competitions everywhere from Limerick to Leopardstown.

You can catch up with their TV appearance on the RTE Player by clicking here.

