'A Head Full Of Dreams' – a head turning Exhibition in Áras an Chontae

Offaly County Council plays host to the wonderous world of hat making and hats, created and produced by the students of St. Mary’s secondary school, Edenderry. As the saying goes …. If you want to get ahead get a hat!

As this spectacular exhibition of hat sculptures shows, the students of St. Mary’s are well ahead in inspiring all would be hatmakers across Offaly!

The project title, 'Head Full of Dreams', had a brief to design and make a hat to wear, with images from their dreams bursting forth from the top. Their response is creative and individual, focussing on form, colour and texture. They sourced and used found materials as they pushed the boundaries of hat design. The students have already hosted a hat display and fashion show for their peers, which were very well received.

Along with their teacher, Miss Fiona Farrell, the students are delighted with the opportunity to exhibit these pieces in such the light-filled space of Áras an Chontae, Tullamore.

These student hat makers from St. Mary’s Secondary school, Edenderry have been studying Art and Design now for three years. Their hat sculptures were designed and made by the students when they were in second year. They continue to follow Art and Design into their Transition Year and Leaving Cert programme.

These students have exhibited work before. Sculptures of their favourite childhood book characters in conjunction with World Book Day were unveiled in Edenderry Library in 2016. The students celebrated the day with pupils from the towns national schools using their sculptures to stimulate story-telling sessions. The exhibition was so popular with library visitors that it remained on display for a further two months!

The exhibition will launch on October 19 at 2.30pm in Áras an Chontae, Tullamore with guest speaker Miriam Williams Head Librarian, Tullamore

Head Full of Dreams exhibition will be open weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm in Áras an Chontae Tullamore and continues until Monday, 6th November. All welcome. Entrance is free. It For more information please visit www.offaly.ie/arts



