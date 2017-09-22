Offaly artist to launch exhibition of famous faces

Offaly artist Claire Guinan will launch her new exhibition, “Heart and Soul: Portraits of Irish Musicians,” in the Copper House Gallery in Dublin in early October.

Tullamore woman Guinan presents a collection of large scale oil paintings of prominent figures from the Irish music scene. The title, “Heart and Soul” captures the essence of the exhibition. “Music is so powerful,” Guinan explains, “it can evoke memories, enhance our emotions and influence our everyday lives."

"These musicians take their talent and reach deep into their heart and soul to create wonderful music that enriches our lives. Each and every one of these artists has added to the depth and richness of both Irish music and Irish culture,” she added.

Guinan met all of the sitters so that she could capture them in a more relaxed and natural environment. The musicians featured are spread over different genres of Irish music, namely; Mick Flannery, Gavin Friday, Christy Dignam, Mundy, Lisa Hannigan, Paul Brady, Conor O’Brien, Cathy Davey, John Sheahan, Imelda May, Damien Dempsey and The Coronas.

Guinan is now living in Galway having previously studied for her Degree in Fine Art from Limerick School of Art and Design. She continued her studies in University College Dublin with a Masters in Cultural Policy and Arts Management.

She grew up surrounded by art and music and discovered her love of the figure and portraiture from an early age. Music has always been a huge source of inspiration in her work. She recently painted a portrait of Irish singer/songwriter Gavin James,

who was so delighted with it, he shared with his thousands of followers on social media.

Guinan uses large canvases to create a connection between the subject and the viewer. The exhibition brings together

Guinan's love of portraiture and Irish music and is a reflection of the rich and varied musical talent that Ireland has to offer.

“Heart and Soul: Portraits of Irish musicians” opens on Thursday, October 5 at 6pm in The Copper House Gallery, Synge St, Dublin and runs until October 11.

For more information check out her Facebook page: Claire Guinan Art, claire_guinan on Instagram, @claireguinanart on

Twitter or make contact by email at guinanclaire@gmail.com.

