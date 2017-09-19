Do you know a little Offaly girl who loves to talk? The search is on for the lead in an animated movie

The search is on to find a lead girl to do voice over for a cool new animated feature film, and the girl must have a midlands or west of Ireland accent.

Louise Kiely Casting has put the casting call out to find a new star, for a fully paid lead role in "a very cool animated feature".

"We are looking for a Girl aged 10 - 12 from and living in Ireland to voice one of the lead roles in a forthcoming animated feature film. The character is from the Midlands/West of Ireland so artists must be from here or able to do this accent," the agent says. Acting experience is 'ideal but not essential'.

If you think your child is perfect to get paid to talk, you must apply on their behalf to casting4louisekielycasting@gmail.com

Parents or guardians must include a recent clear photo of their faces and a full length photo.

They must also send a document containing all the following details: Full names, email, address, mobile number of Parent/Guardian, DOB, AGE, Height in cms plus any acting experience they have.

If they have an agent or drama teacher, include their details. Parents or guardians must also put the town where the child lives in the Subject Bar of their email application.

Good luck!