Offaly student excels in Royal Academy music exams
A musical star of the future
Clodagh Lawlor picks up her Royal Irish Academy of Music Results
An Offaly music student has received exceptional results in her Royal Irish Academy of Music exams.
Clodagh Lawlor, a student with the Ryan McNeill School of Music in Tullamore, achieved a pass with 'Distinction' in her Royal Irish Academy of Music Preliminary Grade Violin examination.
The exams were held recently at the Ryan McNeill School of Music in Tullamore.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on