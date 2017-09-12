People urged to get involved in unique Offaly filmmaking challenge

People have been invited to participate in a unique filmmaking marathon as part of the upcoming 2017 OFFline Film Festival in Birr.

The 2017 OFFline Film Festival runs from Wednesday October, 11 to Sunday, October 15 across Birr, Co. Offaly.

Teams of filmmakers will register on Thursday October, 12, then shoot and edit their short film in and around the town and surrounding area.

They will also have access to equipment, locations and a database of local actors and extras.

Then, on the evening of Saturday 14, just 57 hours after they began, the competitors will submit their films to a panel of judges and screened to the public on Sunday, October 15 at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre.

The winning short film is guaranteed a coveted slot at the Galway Film Fleadh 2018, a feeder festival to potential Oscar glory.

The Challenge is not just great fun, it’s also a great chance to mix with other filmmakers and film industry professionals from Ireland and overseas.

First Prize: Slot in the 2018 Galway Film Fleadh.

Second Prize: €1,000 equipment rental voucher

You can register to take part now by logging on to www.offlinefilmfestival.com and clicking on the 57 Hour Challenge tab.

