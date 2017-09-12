WATCH: Catch up with Pat Smullen's RTE Nationwide appearance

Top jockey and proud Rhode man was the subject of the first half of RTE Nationwide's Horse Racing special on Monday night, speaking about racing, family and the future at his home in Ballybritain.

The Offaly Person of the Year is chasing Colin Keane for the champion jockey crown this year, having already claimed the top prize nine times in an illustrious career.

RTE showcased horse racing over one of its biggest weekends, Champions Weekend at Leopardstown and the Curragh.

Catch up with Pat's appearance by clicking here.

