Celebrate Culture Night 2017 with these Offaly events

Iffaly is set for its biggest Culture Night ever on September 22, with venues and public spaces across the county opening their doors and hosting a programme of free entertainment, as part of a national celebration of arts and culture.

Now in its seventh year, Culture Night Offaly brings you its most exciting programme to date with just short of 30 activities, events and exhibitions taking place throughout the county.

Edenderry’s Eugene O’Brien has been invited to be Offaly’s Local Culture Night Ambassador for 2017. He will represent his home county as an ambassador celebrating and promoting the arts and culture. Eugene is thrilled to be part of such a diverse and stimulating programme with a range of arts and culture that showcase the impressive and vibrant arts and cultural practices that are generated within the county.

O'Brien says that he wants people to get out and about on Culture Night with “tonnes of stuff from a bedtime story workshop, acting master class, puppets, exhibitions, films, poetry, music to musicals in venues as diverse as Birr Castle’s Science Centre, Tullamore Community Arts Centre, Lough Boora Discovery Park Visitors Centre, the Friend’s Meeting House in Clara, Houghs in Banagher, county libraries, Edenderry’s Town Hall square and so much more."

Culture Night Offaly has something for everyone, suiting all tastes and ages. All events are free, and a great way of enjoying arts and culture locally. Why not get along to some of the following?

Artist, Lynne Hoare, invites you to join her in the Tullamore Communty Arts Centre to create and share our favourite bedtime stories - a must for children and adults alike.

Tullamore native and Belfast based artist, David Fox interrogates how Brexit will impact Irish border communities in his Frontier exhibition at Aras an Chontae, Tullamore.

A solo performance sonic pollinators (work-in-progress) and talk by Karen Power through live sound and electronics capturing the uniqueness of Offaly and its pollinators in Birr Castle’s Science Centre.

An immersion in the incredibly creative world of Virtual Reality from 10am – 10pm at VRParty.ie, Sragh Business Park, Tullamore.

Further highlights include, Tullamore’s Scene of the Rhyme curated by Richard Brennan at the Tullamore Communty Arts Centre; Singing Trad with John Lyons at Leap Castle; An exhibition of photographic studies undertaken by children at Lough Boora Discovery Park; Clara Musical Society and the Pic Players joining forces with music and drama; A Curious Taster Journey with whiskey experts in Tullamore D.E.W.’s Old Bonded Warehouse.

See a comprehensive list of events for Offaly Culture Night below, or pick up a Culture Night Offaly brochure in your local library and a wide range of venues across the county.

Go to www.culturenight.ie/offaly or Offaly Arts on Facebook for more information on events in your local area. Booking required for some events.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Offaly County Council.

Full list of events for Offaly Culture Night:

Tullamore

Áras an Chontae, Tullamore Frontier Exhibition 9.00am - 4.00pm

Sragh Business Park, Tullamore VR Culture Party 10.00am-10.00pm

Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore SS2017 Exhibition 10.00am-8.30pm

Tullamore Library SS2017 Shorts 10.00am-5.00pm

Tullamore Community Arts Centre Bedtime Stories 3.00pm - 7.30pm

Tullamore Library Beauty & The Beast and Punch & Judy 3.30pm - 4.30pm

Tullamore Community Arts Centre SS2017 Shorts 3.30pm - 10.30pm

Tullamore Library Le Cheile 6.00pm - 7.00pm

Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre Curious Taster Journey 7.00pm & 8.00pm

Tullamore Community Arts Centre Scene of the Rhyme 8.00pm - 10.30pm

Charleville Castle Trad Music, Song, Dance & Storytelling 8.30pm ‘til late

Clara

Friends Meeting House, Clara Love Music, Love Drama! 8.00pm - 10.00pm

Birr

Birr Library Observing Offaly Exhibition 9.30am - 7.00pm

Birr Theatre and Arts Centre Acting Masterclass - Observe 3.00pm - 5.00pm

Birr Castle, Gardens & Science Centre Sonic Pollinators (work-in-progress) 5.00pm - 6.00pm

Birr Library Spiorad an Bhiorra 5.30pm - 7.00pm

Birr Castle,Gardens & Science Centre A Journey Though Time at the Science Centre 6.00pm - 8.00pm

Spinners, Castle St., Birr OFFline Taster Screenings 7.30pm

Leap Castle, Clareen, Birr Singing Trad with John Lyons 8.00pm - 10.00pm

The Chestnut, Green St., Birr Glórtha agus Nótaí – filíocht, prós agus ceol 9.00pm ‘til late

Lough Boora

Lough Boora Discovery Park Centre Eyes on Boora Exhibition 3.30pm - 5.00pm

Lough Boora Discovery Park Centre Landscapes of Lough Boora Presentation 7.00pm - 8.30pm

Banagher

Banagher Library & Crank House Military Manoeuvres Documented 2.00pm - 8.00pm

Banagher Town Military Manoeuvres Projected 8.00pm - 10.00pm

JJ Houghs, Banagher Moving Image at Houghs 8.30pm ‘til late

Edenderry

Edenderry Library Musical Ensemble 5.00pm - 5.30pm

Edenderry Library Beauty & The Beast and Punch & Judy 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Edenderry Library Uniquely Trad with Edenderry Comhaltas 6.30pm - 7.30pm

O’Connell Square, Edenderry Cultural Collisions

