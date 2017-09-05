Offaly parents! This is how to get your child on RTE's Late Late Toy Show...

Is your little one a gas character? Do they deserve the national stage? Now is their chance!

The Late Late Show are already looking for boys and girls from all over the country to take part in this year's Toy Show, an Irish institution that invariably tops the most viewed programmes list at the end of the year.

Here's how to apply:

1. Record a short video of your little one doing what they do best and put that video on a DVD or USB key.

2. Go on to the RTE website to download the application form and send that, with your clip, to this address - The Late Late Toy Show Auditions, PO Box 170, RTÉ, Dublin 4.

3. Wait for the call - successful applicants will be called for an audition at their location of choice.

RTÉ bosses will be out and about around the country in a few weeks meeting the best applicants, eventually settling on this year's stars!

What are you waiting for? The closing date is just three weeks away on September 22.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.