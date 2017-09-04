It's all 'Eyes on Boora' for Offaly Culture Night

Offaly artist Aisling O'Rourke is planning a unique visual experience for this year's Culture Night, centred around the beautiful surrounds of Lough Boora Parklands.

The event, entitled, 'Eyes on Boora' is an exploration of Lough Boora Parklands through the eyes of the community’s children.

Commissioned by Offaly County Council for Culture Night 2017, the exhibition sees children from Broughall, Coolanarney and Lumcloon National Schools, display photographic studies of the parklands.

The 50 children involved will create the work on display in a workshop on September 8. They will be divided up into teams and tasked with creating images that reflect what Boora means to them.

With the group Aisling will then curate the exhibition to be installed in the visitor centre for Culture night. The pupils will officially open the exhibit for their community at 15.30pm on Culture Night, September 22.

This exhibition is part of an overall documentary project on the parklands.

Aisling O'Rourke is an emerging visual artist from Tullamore She is skilled in creating intimate photographic documentary. Aisling's self published A Bower For Sisters in 2015, A Bower For Sisters will also be exhibited at Áras an Chontae, Tullamore later this year.

A Broadcast Journalist with Newstalk, Aisling holds an MA in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography from the University of Arts London's, London College of Communication and a BA in Journalism from Dublin City University.

Keep your eyes open and firmly fixed on Lough Boora this Culture Night for a fabulous exhibition by one of our up-and-coming artists and the children of Offaly.

