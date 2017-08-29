Brexit inspired art exhibition to open in Offaly

Offaly County Council is set to host Tullamore native, David Fox’s Brexit-inspired art exhibition at Áras an Chontae in September.

Entitled, Frontier, the collection by the now Belfast-based Fox, shines a light on how Brexit will impact Irish border communities.

Through a documentation of various roads and landscapes, Fox has produced a socially engaged exhibition; one greatly influenced by the UK's recent decision to leave the EU.

Producing paintings that depict the day to day logistical implications of Brexit on Irish border communities, his primary focus is the divisiveness threatened by the presence of a hard border within these communities.

These are purposeful portrayals of the mundane in which the artist draws particular attention to the normality of the scene. Fox’s documenting of a road sign or road marking may be the only indication of an actual border.

An everyday journey on a road leading from one town to the next signifies a commonplace where people can unreservedly

travel freely. This belies the bigger issue of what the reintroduction of a border might mean for the island of Ireland; highlighting the uncertainty that lies ahead.

David Fox holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Galway's School of Art, and a Masters in Fine Art from Belfast's School of Art, graduating in 2013.

The artist lives and works in Belfast and is becoming well established in the local arts scene there, participating in solo and group exhibitions.

This is Fox's fifth major solo exhibition.

The exhibition launches on September, 8 at 6 pm in Áras an Chontae, Tullamore. Guest speaker: Carol Nolan TD.

The Frontier exhibition is open weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm and entrance is free. Frontier continues until Friday, September 28 in Áras an Chontae Tullamore.

For more information you can visit www.offaly.ie/arts.

Frontier has been financially support through the Arts Council of N. Ireland’s Support for the Individual Artist Programme (SIAP).

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

