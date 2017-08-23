One of Ireland's top comedians set for Offaly show

One of Ireland’s best loved comedians, Conal Gallen, returns to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday, September 30, with his brand new play.

"How's Your Father?" is a non-stop, laugh a minute riot of craic, confusion and constant laughter from the father and son team, Conal and Rory Gallen.

It has it all….. A B&B. A Landlady. A Priest. A Jockey. A Mystery!

The show charts the tale of Bridie Murphy who opens Bridie's Boutique B&B, much to her husband Willie's bewilderment.

With their young, confused neighbour, Dick, having some family problems, Bridie steps in to help. There's only one thing for it - bring in the priest. This only serves to make things even more confusing.

This show is a side-splitting tale of love, deceit, mystery, bad food and a bit of "How's Your Father" thrown in for good measure.

How’s Your Father? takes place at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Saturday, September 30 at 8pm. Tickets are €25. Age Recommendation 16+ To book: www.birrtheatre.com Box Office (057) 91 22911.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook