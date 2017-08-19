Aslan and Chasing Abbey play Tullamore Festival tonight

Read more here

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly band Chasing Abbey sign global record deal

Offaly band Chasing Abbey

Tullamore band Chasing Abbey and the legendary Aslan will both be playing in Tullamore this evening.

Both will take to the stage at the Canal Quarter Festival.

Chasing Abbey recently signed a global record deal and are sure to be a huge draw tonight.

Aslan are one of the true legends on the Irish music scene.

Tickets for tonight are available on Ticketmaster. Click here for more details click here