Aslan and Chasing Abbey play Tullamore Festival tonight
Read more here
Offaly band Chasing Abbey
Tullamore band Chasing Abbey and the legendary Aslan will both be playing in Tullamore this evening.
Both will take to the stage at the Canal Quarter Festival.
Chasing Abbey recently signed a global record deal and are sure to be a huge draw tonight.
Aslan are one of the true legends on the Irish music scene.
Tickets for tonight are available on Ticketmaster. Click here for more details click here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on