Offaly film wins major award in America

A new Irish short drama starring Victoria Smurfit has won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

‘The Secret Market,’ a contemporary mystery thriller written by Conor Ryan and directed by Martina McGlynn and Garret Daly, held its world premiere last weekend at the festival that is ranked one of the top ten film festivals in the US.

The film directed and produced by Offaly filmmakers Martina McGlynn and Garret Daly was awarded the accolade on Sunday morning at the awards ceremony held at the RISD Museum in Providence.

Speaking from Rhode Island filmmakers Martina McGlynn and Garret Daly thanked everyone involved with the making of the film and expressed how they looked forward to bringing the film to more major festivals in Ireland and hopefully around the world.

It was highlighted at the ceremony that this year's festival attracted over six thousand entries with three hundred films selected. ‘The Secret Market’ was awarded the Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay from this year's films screened at the Oscar accredited festival.

Also speaking following the win, writer Conor Ryan commented, "I am very grateful to the Rhode Island Film Festival jury members. I’m deeply honoured, and absolutely delighted to have won this award."

"The Secret Market screenplay was brought to life by a team of exceptionally talented artists. I can’t thank the cast and crew enough for all their remarkable work in front of, and behind the camera," he added.

Victoria Smurfit plays Amy McCarthy, a doctor who has risen through the medical ranks to become chief surgeon. She has a near perfect life until her past comes back to haunt her. The film stars an impressive ensemble of Irish actors including Tadhg Murphy (Black Sails, Vikings), Mark Huberman (Frank, Noble), Camille O’Sullivan (Rebellion), Jonathan White (Love Rosie, Noble) and Eric Lalor (Fair City).

Filmed on location in Ireland throughout Dublin city and Tullamore, County Offaly, including at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Charleville Castle and Hoey and Denning Solicitors.

The film was shot by IFTA winning Director of Photography James Mather (Frank, Ripper Street). Music was composed by Golden Globe nominated and IFTA winning composer Brian Byrne (Albert Nobbs, The Secret Scripture).

‘The Secret Market’ is produced by Martina McGlynn, Victoria Smurfit and Garret Daly through the Offaly based company Mixed Bag Media.

You can view the trailer by clicking here.

