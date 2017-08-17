RTE prank show looking for mischievous senior citizens

RTE have issued a casting call for their practical joker comedy series Senior Moments. The casting call takes place in Dublin this Friday, August 18.

Do you know any elderly Offaly citizens up for a bit of divilment?

Senior Moments is a hidden camera show where senior citizens use their charm, warmth and wit in the streets to trick unsuspecting members of the public.

The programme initially aired as part of RTE’s Christmas schedule in 2016 and was a massive hit, so it has been given the green light for a new series.

The producers of the show, Vico Films, have said ideal candidates will be over 65, up for the craic and comfortable playing pranks on the public.

If you know anyone who would be perfect for this, you can contact the casting team on seniormoments@vicofilms.com.

