'Whistling Girl' duo bring acclaimed show to Offaly

The acclaimed Irish duo of singer and actress Honor Heffernan and composer/keyboard player Trevor Knight proudly present their new Cabaret/Speakeasy-style show, The Whistling Girl at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre in September.

Trevor Knight has transformed the poems of Dorothy Parker into songs, using her witty droll and sometimes heart rending lyrics which are uniquely interpreted by Honor Heffernan.

Each of the songs are infused with a unique ‘voice,' creating individual dream moments from Parker’s psyche, conjuring up images from her tempestuous life of outrageous celebrity, as founding member of the notorious Algonquin set in New York, and as a civil rights activist in America and Spain during the Spanish Civil War.

A band of top Irish musicians including Garvan Gallagher on bass, Tom Jamieson on drums, Ed Deane on electric guitar, Ciaran Wilde on saxophone, Bill Blackmore on horns and Trevor Knight on keyboards. The group is fronted by vocalist and actress Honor Heffernan.

With this production, Dorothy Parker’s poetry and prose will be opened to a wide audience through exciting musical idioms that will breathe new life into the work of this great American literary icon.

The Whistling Girl, Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Saturday, September 16 at 8pm. Tickets €18/16 To book: www.birrtheatre.com Box Office (057) 91 22911.

