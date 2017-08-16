Edenderry music school launches September enrolment drive

Eden School of Music in Edenderry has opened its September 2017 enrolment process to those eager to begin an adventure with music.

The school was opened in 2013 by acclaimed pianist Emilija Paliulyte and three other teachers covering all lessons. Over the intervening years, the school has grown, and is now run out of two premises and boasts a staff of eight fully qualified teachers with bachelors and masters degrees.

They are all Garda Vetted and have years of teaching experience. Lessons are offered in piano, guitar, classical voice, musical theatre, classical and trad violin, drums, ukulele, banjo and mandolin.

This year, the school is introducing Junior and Leaving cert grinds. The classes will cater for both higher and ordinary level students with concise exam focused notes tailored to the needs of each student. Limited spaces are available for these lessons, which will be taught by a fully qualified teacher, who is fully registered with the Teaching Council of Ireland.

The teachers

The staff is made up of - Emma Brogan (B.A. Professional Masters of Education) and Fiona Ryan (B.A. Professional Masters of Education), who are in charge of voice students, and cover Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) exams in classical voice, as well as music theatre.

This summer, Emma Brogan ran a Disney themed music camp, with students acting and singing different scenes of Disney movies and making art for each scene.

Patricia Mulraney (B.A. Irish Music and Dance, Professional Master of Music Education) is in charge of all violin students, and prepares them for ABRSM and RIAM classical violin exams, and also teaches traditional and popular music.

This year she started a violin ensemble, where the students learned an introduction to conducting, a mix of classical, film music and modern pop with some trad. The ensemble is ongoing and is open to new members.

Adrian Fox (Dip Music and Media Technologies, B.A. in Music Production) is the head of the guitar department, preparing students for solo RIAM classical guitar exams and also RIAM group CARA awards.

Tiarnan McCarvile (Dip Professional Musicianship, B.A. Commercial Modern Music) is in charge of drum and guitar lessons, preparing students for ABRSM percussion exams.

In the piano department there are six teachers – Emilia Paliulyte (DipLCM, ATCL, LTCL, B.A. Arts, MA), Emma Brogan, Sharon Swords (DipCom), Fiona Ryan, Patricia Mulraney (B.A. Irish Music and Dance, Professional Master of Music Education, Emma Brady and Alice O’Neill – who prepare students for RIAM and ABRSM exams and diplomas.

Success

"This was an exciting year for the school, with most of the students taking part in RIAM instrumental exams, and receiving very high Honours and a record number of Distinctions," proprietor Emilia Paliulyte told the Offaly Express.

"One of our students, Cindy Yan, took part in the Newpark music competition and also Piano Plus piano competition, receiving Highly Commended in both, while Maella McCarthy played for her very first piano competition, Piano Plus, and also received a Highly Commended diploma," the dedicated teacher added.

Twice a year students from Eden School of Music perform for their family and friends. These mini concerts take place at Christmas and the end of term. "This gives our students an opportunity to improve their performance skills, work on their confidence levels and also enjoy performing in a safe and welcoming environment," Emilia commented.

This year the school was also featured in a documentary called, “The Piano Lesson," a feature documentary that charts the musical journey of students through the piano grading system. The film is directed by Ken Wardrop and was created in association with the Arts Council.

Ken has previously made the feature documentary, “His and Hers," and won an IFTA for his documentary “Mom & Me.” Ken visited the school and filmed Emilia Paliulyte, owner and director of the school, with two students - Kayliegh and Chad.

Culture Night

This year the school will be taking part in the Culture night on Friday, September 22. A selection of guitar and violin students will perform at the library in Edenderry at 5pm to 5.30pm. Emilia Paliulyte will be at the Square in the town to perform a piece of music composed by Anne Cleary for the occasion.

To end the evening, the final event of the night will take place in Eden School of Music, at 9pm, where the teachers will perform a mix of classical, popular classical and trad music.

Additions in 2017

Backstage Academy will be joining the school this year, Backstage is recognised nationally for its Performing Arts training with young people over the past twenty years. They will be teaching performance, mime, voice, acting for camera and production every Saturday.

They are hosting a free Open Day on Saturday, September 2 from 2pm – 3.30pm and 3.30pm – 5pm, where those interested in taking classes can see and experience the work of the company before deciding to enrol.

Eden School of Music is now taking bookings for next term, and to book your place, you can contact Emilia on 0860537803, or send a message to the school's Facebook page.

