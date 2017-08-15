Programme of events announced for Offaly Heritage Week

The Offaly Heritage Office has announced a packed programme of events for the county's upcoming participation in Heritage Week 2017, taking place from Saturday, August 19 to Sunday, August 27.

All events are free unless otherwise stated, and more details on the below listings are available at www.heritageweek.ie. Some events, even if free, may still need to be booked in advance.

HERITAGE WEEK (OFFALY) - PROGRAMME OF EVENTS:

Wildlife Origami Workshop with George Dempsey at Clara and Tullamore Libraries

Try making an Origami bee, ladybirds, butterflies to play in an Origami wildflower garden with the renowned George Dempsey. This a family event for children aged between 5 - 7 but they must be with a grown up. Booking required. Clara Library - Saturday August 19, 11.30am to 12.30pm. Book by Email: claralibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0579331389.

Tullamore Library - Saturday, August 19 2.30pm to 3.30pm - Book by Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie Telephone: 057 9346832.

Lough Boora Pond Dipping and Eco-Cycle - Saturday 19th August

The Bord na Mona Ecology team will take participants pond dipping at 12pm (sharp) followed by an eco-cycle through the Sculpture Park at approximately 1.30pm. The team will have a limited supply of pond dipping equipment and will have thirty childrens’ bikes free of charge available for the cycle. Meet at Lough Boora Discovery Park Visitor Centre. – Booking required Email: info@loughboora.com. Telephone: 057 9340010 or 087 9711658.

Visit to Durrow High Cross – Saturday 19th August at 2.00pm - A visit to Durrow High

Cross and Monastic Site presented by Offaly History President Helen Bracken. Meet at Durrow Abbey Church. Email: info@offalyhistory.com Telephone: 057 9321421.

Charleville Demesne Walk on Sunday 20th August from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

A look at the natural and man-made landscape of Charleville Demesne from the 1500s to the 20th century, with guides Richard Jack, Fergal McCabe and Michael Byrne. Assemble at Charleville Demesne gates. Email: info@offalyhistory.com. Telephone: 057 9321421

Revolutionary Walking Tour - Monday 21st August from 7.00pm to 8.15pm

Join Dr Ciaran Reilly of Edenderry Historical Society for a walking tour of 'Revolutionary Edenderry' highlighting the impact of various rebellions locally including the 1798 rebellion; the 1916 Rising and the War of Independence. Meet at Edenderry Town Hall. Email: edenderryhistory@gmail.com. Telephone: 086 1751686.

In The Shadow of Giants - Monday 21st August from 7.30pm to 9.30pm

This short forest walk will visit a magnificent stand of 80-year-old Sitka Spruce located in a wonderful riverside setting in Glenregan. Meet in Kinnitty Village. Organised by Coillte. Email: richard.jack@coillte.ie. Telephone: 086 2502573

Earls of Charleville 1700-1950 - Monday 21 st August at 8.00pm at Offaly History Centre, Bury Quay, Tullamore

An illustrated talk by Michael Byrne on the Moore and Bury families who are connected with Charleville Demesne and the building of Charleville Castle over a period of 250 years. Email: info@offalyhistory.com. Telephone: 057 9321421.

Tour of Crinkill Village with Birr Historical Society Monday 21st August 7.30pm

Join Brian Kennedy and Jimmy Shortt on a leisurely stroll through the historic village of Crinkill. Discover the rich and colourful heritage of a village often associated only with its military past. Email: jimmymaryshortt@eircom.net

Tour of Birr Library – Tuesday 22nd August at 11.00am: Wednesday 23rd 6.30pm: Friday 25th 4.00pm

An hour’s guided tour by the library staff of the historical features, artifacts and displays to be seen in Birr Library. Booking required. Email: birrlibrary@offalycoco.ie. or Telephone: 0579124950.

Classical Favourites with Austin Brennan of Tullamore Gramophone Society

A lunchtime concert at 1.00pm on Tuesday 22nd August in Tullamore Library, O'Connor Square, Tullamore. Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 9346832.

Talk by Valerie Moffat from the National Gallery on their 20th Century Art Collection

Takes place on Tuesday 22nd August in Tullamore Library at 6.30pm. – booking required Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 9346832.

Author Niall Mac Coitir will talk about the Folklore of Irish Trees & Wild Plants on Tuesday 22nd August at 7.30pm

Find out all about the myths, legends and uses of our native plants. In Offaly History Centre, Bury Quay. Organised by the Irish Wildlife Trust Laois Offaly Email: brian.iwtlaoisoffaly@gmail.com Telephone: 087 7829477

Birds in Central Ireland - An illustrated talk by Stephen Heery on 25 years of producing the Mid-Shannon Bird Report

In Crank House, Banagher on Tuesday 22nd August at 7.30pm. Email: heritage@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0579346839.

Dr Claudia Kinmonth will talk about the Hynes/Egan home in Carrigeen, Five Alley on Wednesday 23rd August

Taking place at 10.00am and 12noon. Dr Kinmonth is the author of Irish Country Furniture 1700 to 1950 and she has been working with the Egan family in 2017 to care for the fixtures and fittings of their family home. Booking essential with

heritage@offalycoco.ie Telephone 057 9346839. Places limited.

Placenames Workshop for Meitheal Dúchas.ie/Logainm.ie – Wednesday 23rd August

Taking place at 10.30am to 11.30am (Tullamore Library). Wednesday 12.30pm to 1.30pm (Edenderry Library) - Find out how you can contribute to the preservation of Ireland's cultural heritage. Transcribe folklore from the 1930s with Meitheal Dúchas.ie and record minor placenames with Meitheal Logainm.ie. Organised by Fiontar & Scoil na Gaeilge, DCU. Booking

required. Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 3946832. Website: duchas.ie/en/meitheal/

Go Wild in the Woods at Mount Briscoe on Wednesday 23rd August 10.30am to 2.30pm

Booking required. Wild play activities include den building, bushcraft, exploring nature and campfire cooking! Discover the Queen of the bridges to scramble and of course mud!! Child: €5.00. Book via Email: events@mountbriscoe.ie. Telephone: 087 2507827. Website: mountbriscoe.ie

Observing Offaly Exhibition featuring photographs taken from Observing Offaly book by Veronica Nicholson

This book chronicles the everyday life of one year in her adopted county. Wednesday 23rd August 1.30 to 7.00pm & 6.00pm to 8.00pm in Daingean Library. Email: daingeanlibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0579353005.

Nature Art & Craft with Offaly Libraries

Suitable for 8 to 12-year-olds. Booking required with library branches listed: Daingean Library on Wednesday 23rd August 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Email: daingeanlibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 9353005; Clara Library, on Wednesday 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Email: claralibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 9331389; Birr Library, on Wednesday 23rd 3.30pm to 4.30pm. Email: birrlibrary@offalycoco.ie Telephone: 057 9124950; Banagher Library on Thursday 24th 2.30pm to 3.30pm Email: banagherlibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0579151471; Kilcormac on Thursday 24th 2.30pm to 3.30pm Email: kilcormaclibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0579135086; Tullamore Library on Friday 25th 2.30pm to 3.30pm Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 9346832; Ferbane Library on Friday 25th 12.00noon to 1.00pm Email: ferbanelibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0906454259

Art & Craft at Edenderry Library

Wednesday 23rd August from 4.00pm to 5.00pm. Using old historic techniques we will weave our own crosses and learn to use the ancient Ogham alphabet. – booking required. Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 046 9731028

Wild Play at Mount Briscoe on Wednesday 23rd from 6.00pm to 8.00pm

Booking required. A nature walk, talk and play for families with kids aged 5 and up. A series of games & activities where we use all our senses to observe the biodiversity that is everywhere around you. Book via Email: mountbriscoe@gmail.com. Telephone: 087 2507827 Website: mountbriscoe.ie

Talk and Walk at the Grand Canal in Daingean with James Scully

Wed 23rd August 6.30pm to 7.30pm. James Scully will be the guide with some local notables. Weather permitting, there will be a walk following the talk on the Grand Canal. Meet in Daingean Library. Email: daingeanlibrary@offalycoco.ie Telephone: 0579353005 (Not suitable for Children under 12).

The health benefits of wild foods around us and how to use them

Talk by Bernard Gibney who is local known for his Gibney's Garden Preserves. On Wednesday 23rd August 6.30pm to 7.30pm in Edenderry Library. Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 046 9731028.

'Bringing Matters to a Head’ David Broderick Lecture

Broderick of the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna presents a lecture on the burning of Derrylahan House in Rathcabbin, Co.

Tipperary – Thursday 24th August from 11.00am to 12.00pm. (Not suitable for children under 12). In Birr Library. Organiser: David Broderick from the Irish Workhouse Centre, Portumna. Booking required. Email: birrlibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0579124950.

Mountmellick Lace Workshop in Edenderry library

On Thursday 24th August 11.00am to 12.30pm. Mountmellick Lace has a long association with the Quakers who fostered this

tradition. Booking is essential. Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0469731028.

Open Day at Charleville Castle

Thursday 24th August 12noon to 4.00pm. Once a year for National Heritage Week Charleville Castle opens its doors free of charge to the public to explore its beauty, admire its unique architectural detail and hear its many ghost stories. Organised by Charleville Castle Heritage Trust. Email: info@charlevillecastle.com. Telephone: 057 93 23040.

Elements Exhibition by Tina Claffey in Kilcormac Library

Thursday 24th August from 1.00pm to 5.30 / 6.00pm to 8.00pm. ‘Elements’ delves deeper into this natural wilderness, explores the depths of the mysterious bog pools and captures the effect of the of wind, storms, sunshine with traditional photographic techniques. Email: kilcormaclibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 9135086.

Belmont Restored 18th century Oat Mill

Thursday 24th August 1.00pm to 5.00 and Friday 25th August 1.00pm to 5.00pm Take a guided tour of this mill powered by the Brosna River and hear the history of this once very important oat and flour mill in Belmont.

Organised by Cassandra Lloyd. Email: sandylloyd60@gmail.com. Telephone: 087 9893805 Website: belmontmill.com

History of Edenderry Quakers in Edenderry Library

Thursday 24th August at 3.00pm. This is a presentation on the history of the Edenderry Quakers. Booking required. Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0469731028.

Bird Watch Ireland Swift Talk –Banagher Library

Thursday 24th August from 3.00pm to 4.00pm. A bird talk and walk led by Brian Caffrey of Bird Watch Ireland on one

of Banagher's most intriguing urban birds, the swift. Email: banagherlibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 057 9151471.

Learn More About the Great War

Thursday 24th August 6.00pm to 7.30pm in Tullamore Library - Tullamore Phoenix Militaria Club will provide a free workshop at Tullamore library to help you find out more about relatives who fought in World War 1. Booking required. Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie Telephone: 057 9346832.

Badger Watch Evening at Mount Briscoe, Daingean

Thursday 24th August 8.45pm to 11.00pm. Join us as the sun sets on Mount Briscoe to get a closer look at these elusive

mammals in their natural habitat. Learn about badgers, foxes, moths, bats and other creatures of the night. Email: mountbriscoe@gmail.com Telephone:087 2507827 Website: mountbriscoe.ie

Heremon & Heber and Battle of Geashill

Friday 25th August at 8.00pm - Talk followed by book launch about the epic saga of the brothers Heremon and Heber and the Battle of Geashill, reputed to be in the year 1699 BC, written by Clemens Von Ou. This story is documented in many ancient medieval Irish books. In St. Mary's Hall, Geashill and organised by Geashill Tidy Towns.

Wildlife of Clara Bog, meeting at the Clara Boardwalk (Rahan Road)

Friday 25th August 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Have you ever wondered what a living bog is? Come and discover the flora and fauna of a living bog as National Parks and Wildlife guides introduce you to some key features that can be observed from our 1km boardwalk. Email: claraguides@ahg.gov.ie. Telephone: 057 9368878.

Bat Walk by the Shannon in Banagher

Friday 25th August from 9.30pm to 10.30pm. Discover what bats live in Banagher. Hear their feeding frenzy brought to life using bat detectors. Meet at Banagher Park (Galway side). Email: banaghertidytowns@gmail.com Telephone: 086 8650133.

Fortress Banagher Tour

Saturday 26th August from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. The history and architecture of Fort Eliza, the Bridge Barrack, Cromwell’s Castle and Fanesker Martello Tower, presented by Eoghan Broderick, Tony Cormican and James Scully. Carpooling essential! Assemble inside Crank House, Main St, Banagher. Organised by Offaly Historical and Archaeological Society. Email: info@offalyhistory.com. Telephone: 057 932 1421.

Fancroft Mill will open on Saturday 26th August

At 2.00pm it will open with two talks, guided tour of the mill conservation project and access to the gardens with some light refreshments with a focus on Fancroft Makes a home for Milling Association's Archival Material. Speakers Tom Lonergan, Archivist and Marcus Sweeney, Mill Owner. Booking is essential. Places are limited (and always go fast!) Email millgardens@gmail.com or Telephone 0505 31484.

Grand Canal Walk to Ballycowan Castle and Back

Sunday 27th at 11.00am to 3.30pm. Expert guiding from John and James Scully with some mystery guests. Assemble

outside Offaly History Centre, Bury Quay, Tullamore at 10.45am. Email: info@offalyhistory.com. Telephone: 057 9321421.

Clonbullogue Annual Steam Threshing

Sunday 27th August 2.00pm to 6.00pm. This is the 43rd year of the threshing festival in Clonbullogue and will commence with a parade of vintage cars & machinery. Organised by Clonbullogue Development Association, Admission: Adult: €5.00, Children free. Email: mauraallen1@eircom.net. Telephone: 086 8512918.

The Irish Mountain Hare - A walk and talk by Noel Bugler, wildlife ranger with NPWS

A chance to see hares in their natural habitat. Meet at Teach Lea Community Centre at Boora at 11.30am on Sunday 27th August. Booking essential Email: heritage@offalycoco.ie or Telephone: 0579346839.

Week Long Events

Ballycumber Discovery Walk

The Ballycumber Discovery Walk is a self-guided 5km loop of Ballycumber Village, Grogan, Liss, Prospect and Twickenham to return to Ballycumber on public roads. Start in Ballycumber Village. Pick up a copy of the tour in the Barracks or purchase a copy in Ballycumber Post Office in Gussies Supermarket and in Flynn's of Grogan. (€10) Organiser: Ballycumber GAA History Group. Email: eamlark@gmail.com.

Heritage Week Trail in Banagher Library

Search the library to find pictures of sites, monuments and icons to complete the Quest! You have one hour to complete the quest to gain your questor's certificate, wristband and treat! Email: banagherlibrary@offalycoco.ie Telephone: 057 9151471.

Heritage Quest 2017 at Birr Library

This children’s challenge will take about an hour during library opening hours. Organiser: Offaly Library Service. Email: birrlibrary@offalycoco.ie Telephone: 057 9124950 Website: offaly.ie/libraries.

Display of a historical Quaker book and artefacts

The items are on loan from the Edenderry Quakers in Edenderry Library. Organised by Offaly Library Service. Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0469731028

Landscape by Anna Trojanowska

An exhibition of her Irish Landscapes in mixed media oils, graphics and photographs. In Edenderry Library– library opening hours. Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie. Telephone: 0469731028.

Local Biodiversity Junior Nature Photo Exhibition

Taking place at Tullamore Library. This exhibition celebrates local biodiversity as well as the talent of junior photographers. All

photos taken by children aged 5-12. Organised by Irish Wildlife Trust (Laois/Offaly Branch).

You can also check www.heritageweek.ie for more details and for any more events added to the line-up.

