Offaly comhaltas group gets €13,500 funding boost

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has warmly welcomed the allocation of €13,496 to Teach Ceoil Killeagh, Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann from the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.

"This funding is part of €750,000 allocated to more than 60 local arts organisations around the country by my Fine Gael colleague the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphrey," Marcella said.

The funding is being made available under Stream 3 of the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme. Earlier this year, Minister Humphreys announced funding of over €9 million under Stream 1 and 2 of the Scheme.

“While the first two rounds of funding were aimed at larger organisations, these grants are for smaller community based groups. I know Killeagh CCE is doing great work here in Offaly in the arts and culture sphere," Marcella remarked.

“While the maximum grant allowed under this scheme is €20,000, the grants will still make a significant difference to those smaller organisations looking to develop, for example, IT projects, new lighting and sound systems in theatres and arts centres, seating, staging and storage and the improvement of digital facilities."

“The funding announced under the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme will be a real boost to tourism here in Offaly, helping to develop our offering to visitors, but it will also be of real benefit to local communities here," she continued.

“An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has repeatedly emphasised the importance of culture and creativity in our lives. The Creative Ireland programme which is the legacy of the Ireland 2016 Commemorative Year seeks to put art, culture and creativity at the centre of public policy and government.”

